Longtime Major League Baseball Umpire Has Died At 74

Longtime MLB umpire Derryl Cousins talks to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly.PHILADELPHIA - JUNE 4: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers argues with umpire Derryl Cousins after getting ejected from a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 4, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Dodgers won 4-3. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Derryl Cousins, a longtime MLB umpire who worked in the highest level of the sport for over 30 years, has passed away. He was 74 years old.

Cousins entered the MLB in 1979, as a replacement umpire during the Major League Umpires strike that year. He wound up sticking, and worked in the American League through 1999. After that, he spent 2000-12 working in both leagues.

Cousins worked some of the most high-profile baseball games played during his tenure. He was on the crew during the 1988, 1999, and 2005 World Series. In 1987, 1998, and 2008, he worked the MLB All-Star Game. That final game was a famous one at Yankee Stadium, remaining tied into the 15th inning when Michael Young knocked in the game winning run on a sacrifice fly to put the AL ahead 4-3.

Hours ahead of Game 1 of the 2020 World Series, the MLB confirmed Cousins’ passing.

Derryl Cousins was a native of Fresno, Ca., and attended El Segundo High School, where he played baseball and football. He’d go on to a brief minor league career as a catcher.

In 1967, he made his professional debut for the Statesville Tigers, an A-ball affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. He’d go on to play for the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms and the Rocky Mountain Leafs in 1968, and the Reno Silver Sox in 1970, a Cleveland Indians affiliate in the California League.

Our thoughts go out to Cousins’ family, and everyone else impacted by his passing.


