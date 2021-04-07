MLB Umpire Getting Crushed For His Strike Zone Yesterday

The 2021 MLB season isn’t even a week old and we’re already having all kinds of controversy. The latest involves the umpire of yesterday’s Angels/Astros game and his bizarre strike zone.

During the Tuesday game, umpire Angel Hernandez made some fairly questionable strike and ball calls at the plate. Video shows almost 20 pitches that were questionable, with half of them being pretty clearly wrong.

An analysis from Umpire Scorecards showed that it was a pretty rough outing for Hernandez overall. He was accurate on about 86-percent of his calls – about eight points below the league average.

Overall consistency was a bit of a problem too. Hernandez scored a 92-percent consistency where the league average is around 96-percent.

While none of those ball or strike calls match the absurd one that Jeremie Rehak made during the Royals-Twins game last year, it’s a bad look for sure.

The Astros went on to win the game 4-2.

This game was hardly the first time that Angel Hernandez has made some controversial calls. In his decades working behind the plate, he’s run afoul of the likes of Mike Piazza, Ian Kinsler and Pedro Martinez for some of his calls.

Back in 2017, Kinsler raked Hernandez over the coals, calling him a bad umpire who “needs to find another job.”

Last night’s game between the Angels and Astros is yet another bad mark in Hernandez’s record. Hopefully games like these are kept to a minimum moving forward.