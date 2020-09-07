MLB Umpire Has Bizarre President Trump Quote After Ejection

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire gave a bizarre quote featuring President Trump when talking about a controversial ejection today.

MLB umpire Joe West ejected Washington general manager Mike Rizzo from his suite during today’s Nationals-Braves game.

Late in the Nats’ loss to the Braves, West ejected Rizzo for complaining about balls and strikes. Rizzo could apparently be heard voicing his criticism from his midlevel suite.

It was an odd scene.

Umpire Joe West called security to apparently eject Nationals GM Mike Rizzo for not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/9fCYJOWJaI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2020

Rizzo was not ejected for not wearing a mask. He was ejected for arguing strikes and balls.

West explained his decision in an interview with the Associated Press.

“I wouldn’t take that from a player. I wouldn’t take that from a manager,” West told The Associated Press. “If it was Donald Trump, I’d eject him, too. But I’d still vote for him.”

We’re not sure why West needed to make his voting plans clear to everyone, but he apparently felt the need to do just that. The veteran MLB umpire further explained his decision to eject Rizzo.

“He was saying, ‘you’re brutal’ and other things,” West said. “We’re in a pandemic situation, you can hear everything.”

Washington, which is in last place following its World Series season, ended up losing to Atlanta, 10-3.