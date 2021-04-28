MLB Umpire Addresses His Controversial Brewers Call

The early afternoon game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday quickly became the subject of controversy after a questionable call by umpire Marty Foster.

In the top of the second inning, with two outs, Miami second baseman Isan Díaz hit a slow roller down the first base line that turned into a routine ground ball for Milwaukee pitcher Zack Godley. However, after the Brewers starter tossed the ball to first, Foster interjected. The umpire ruled that Godley interfered with Díaz as the Marlins infielder tried to run down the baseline.

As a result of the call, Díaz ended up safe on first base, a run crossed home plate and the Brewers remained stuck in the inning. The Marlins scored just one more run before the end of the inning, but the damage was done.

Unsurprisingly, the Brewers fans in Miller Park were outraged at the call. On the other hand, Foster thought he got it right.

“I’m 100% sure that the runner was impeded on his way to first base,” Foster said, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Umpire Marty Foster said he got obstruction call right: . "I’m 100% sure that the runner was impeded on his way to first base." — Tom (@Haudricourt) April 28, 2021

Foster expanded further upon the controversial call in a Zoom interview after the game. He explained what he saw: that Díaz was forced to move out of Godley’s way while running to first base.

“(Diaz) actually makes a jog to the right to get out of his way, to get out of Godley’s way,” Foster said, via Haudricourt. “That’s clear-cut obstruction. It doesn’t have to be contact. It just has to be hinder or obstruct, and that’s what happened.”

More from Foster: "(Diaz) actually makes a jog to the right to get out of his way, to get out of Godley’s way. That’s clear-cut obstruction. It doesn’t have to be contact. It just has to be hinder or obstruct, and that’s what happened." — Tom (@Haudricourt) April 28, 2021

Marty Foster on why he ejected #Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy: "Just that you can’t argue check swings. With a good warning in there, I told him that was enough and he continued. So, he was ejected from the game." — Tom (@Haudricourt) April 28, 2021

Suffice it to say, Foster’s comments didn’t land well with the Brewers faithful. To make matters worse, Milwaukee lost Wednesday’s game 6-2.

It’s hard to justify Foster’s interference call, considering Godley didn’t have much place else to go, the ball was already out of his hand and Díaz was running inside the base path. However, the call was made and Milwaukee left Miller Park on Wednesday with a loss.

Brewers fans will be scratching their heads at this one for a while.