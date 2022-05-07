Veteran Umpire Apologizes For Madison Bumgarner Exchange

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 25: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers the pitch in the third inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

During Wednesday's game between the Diamondbacks and Marlins, left-handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected by umpire Dan Bellino.

Bumgarner was called over to be examined for any sticky substances. The umpire must not have appreciated Bumgarner's tone during that encounter, which then led to the ejection.

Bellino has issued a statement on this situation, taking full accountability for his actions.

"I would like to address my actions on May 4 involving Madison Bumgarner," Bellino said. "When I began my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row. I fell short of those expectations this week. While I can't go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize."

According to ESPN, Bellino was disciplined for this incident.

Bumgarner, meanwhile, will not face any discipline for his role in this situation. After all, he explained his side to the story on Wednesday.

"You guys have seen the video," Bumgarner said. "I don't know if I could say anything that would make the situation better."

Hopefully, Bellino and Bumgarner can move past this incident.