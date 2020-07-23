MLB Union Approves Major Change To The 2020 Playoffs

Just like the 2020 MLB season will look a lot different than previous iterations, this year’s postseason also appears to be getting a facelift.

The MLBPA has agreed to an expanded playoff field for this season, according to ESPN’s Marly Rivera. Now, all that is left is owner ratification before the plan is implemented.

The players and owners have been in 11th-hour discussions about increasing the amount of postseason participants for this year, given the unique structure of the season. The last time the playoff field was expanded was 2012, when a second Wild Card team was added.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, this year’s MLB postseason will feature 16 teams instead of the customary 10. Both Sherman and Rivera are reporting that the expanded field will only be in effect for this season.

The union has approved the agreement discussed with MLB for expanded playoffs, only for the 2020 postseason; that agreement is now subject only to ratification by the owners, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/HFmaEQ8Npk — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 23, 2020

The agreement for expanded playoffs is just for this season. And it is gong to be a 16-team playoff. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 23, 2020

To be honest, opening up the playoffs in this weird and wacky season makes some sense. There’s also precedent for MLB doing it, as they added a divisional round only for the 1981 season due to the players’ strike.

However, if this change becomes permanent down the road at some point, we won’t be pleased. There’s no need to tinker with tradition too much.