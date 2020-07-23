The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB Union Approves Major Change To The 2020 Playoffs

World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros waits on deck prior to Game Five of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Just like the 2020 MLB season will look a lot different than previous iterations, this year’s postseason also appears to be getting a facelift.

The MLBPA has agreed to an expanded playoff field for this season, according to ESPN’s Marly Rivera. Now, all that is left is owner ratification before the plan is implemented.

The players and owners have been in 11th-hour discussions about increasing the amount of postseason participants for this year, given the unique structure of the season. The last time the playoff field was expanded was 2012, when a second Wild Card team was added.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, this year’s MLB postseason will feature 16 teams instead of the customary 10. Both Sherman and Rivera are reporting that the expanded field will only be in effect for this season.

To be honest, opening up the playoffs in this weird and wacky season makes some sense. There’s also precedent for MLB doing it, as they added a divisional round only for the 1981 season due to the players’ strike.

However, if this change becomes permanent down the road at some point, we won’t be pleased. There’s no need to tinker with tradition too much.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.