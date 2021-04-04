MLB Makes Decision On Monday’s Washington Nationals Game

The Washington Nationals are going to have to wait at least one more day to finally get their 2021 season underway.

According to multiple reports, the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday has been postponed. Washington’s opening weekend series against the New York Mets was previously wiped out as the Nationals continue to deal with COVID-19 issues.

Four Nationals players reportedly tested positive for the virus, while seven others are currently in isolation. The team had been preparing to play tomorrow, but will now have to wait.

Per Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the hope is to begin the series in D.C. on Tuesday.

Nationals’ game vs. Braves tomorrow postponed, source tells The Athletic. Aiming to play on Tuesday. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 4, 2021

Nationals pitchers were reportedly able to get in bullpen sessions this weekend, but position players have not worked out in quite some time.

“Position players haven’t worked out in a week. And pitchers haven’t thrown any competitive pitch in that same period of time,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Sunday. “It’s something that we’re taking very seriously here. We’re thinking of creative ways under the protocol and under the guidance to get these guys as ready as possible.”

Tuesday’s game between the Nationals and Braves is currently scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.