Tony La Russa Getting Crushed For Postgame Admission

The Chicago White Sox just lost 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds in 10 innings, and manager Tony La Russa is taking a ton of heat for how it happened.

The criticism for La Russa stems from what took place in the top of the 10th inning. After double-switching to get reliever Liam Hendriks into the game to close out the bottom of the ninth, La Russa was left with Hendriks in the spot in the order that would put him on second base as the “ghost runner” to start the tenth.

La Russa didn’t realize he could sub Jose Abreu in for Hendriks at second base. After a successful bunt but a failed steal attempt, the White Sox didn’t score a run, and the Reds wound up winning the game in the bottom of the inning.

La Russa admitted his mistake postgame. Below is an explanation for the rule he was unaware of.

This is what’s on https://t.co/YLJsKuHKXZ’s site about the extra-runner rule. La Russa said they weren’t aware and thought it had to be the previous batter no matter what. Said they wanted García to steal second, rather than it being his own call pic.twitter.com/B2U9qXZkjq — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 5, 2021

La Russa, who had been out of managing for a decade before being hired by Chicago this past offseason, has been criticized for a number of reasons this season, but today was a glaring mistake.

He’s getting blasted for it by fans.

If you’re keeping tabs at home: (1) La Russa does a double switch that puts Hendriks as the runner at 2b (2) He doesn’t pinch hit for Billy Hamilton with a power guy like Collins on the bench. With 1 out and runners and 1st and 3rd. (3) he has Leury steak and kill momentum. https://t.co/DhvXJW0jVY pic.twitter.com/vAFe0SYwQ2 — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) May 5, 2021

Fortunately for the White Sox, they are still 16-13 after today’s loss and only a half-game out of first place in the NL Central.

It’s early, but even with serious injuries to sluggers Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert and La Russa having some trouble, Chicago is still in a good spot overall.