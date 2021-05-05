The Spun

Tony La Russa Getting Crushed For Postgame Admission

Tony LaRussa waves at the crowd before throwing out first pitch in a Chicago White Sox jersey.CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Former Chicago White Sox manager Tony Larussa throws out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers game at U.S. Cellular Field on August 30, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox just lost 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds in 10 innings, and manager Tony La Russa is taking a ton of heat for how it happened.

The criticism for La Russa stems from what took place in the top of the 10th inning. After double-switching to get reliever Liam Hendriks into the game to close out the bottom of the ninth, La Russa was left with Hendriks in the spot in the order that would put him on second base as the “ghost runner” to start the tenth.

La Russa didn’t realize he could sub Jose Abreu in for Hendriks at second base. After a successful bunt but a failed steal attempt, the White Sox didn’t score a run, and the Reds wound up winning the game in the bottom of the inning.

La Russa admitted his mistake postgame. Below is an explanation for the rule he was unaware of.

La Russa, who had been out of managing for a decade before being hired by Chicago this past offseason, has been criticized for a number of reasons this season, but today was a glaring mistake.

He’s getting blasted for it by fans.

Fortunately for the White Sox, they are still 16-13 after today’s loss and only a half-game out of first place in the NL Central.

It’s early, but even with serious injuries to sluggers Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert and La Russa having some trouble, Chicago is still in a good spot overall.


