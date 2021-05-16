The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Albert Pujols News

A closeup of Albert Pujols on the Angels.

While Albert Pujols was released by the Los Angeles Angels, he won’t have to move very far – if at all – to play for his next team.

On Saturday, it was reported that the legendary MLB slugger is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is a surprising move, considering how stacked the Dodgers are. Pujols was reportedly released by the Angels because he wanted more playing time. It’s somewhat difficult to imagine the Dodgers giving him that playing time, though perhaps they have something worked out.

Jorge Castillo first reported the news.

“The Dodgers and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols are in agreement on a major-league deal for the remainder of the season, per source,” he reports.

The MLB world is surprised by the move – at least on the Dodgers’ side – though everyone is intrigued by the NL West franchise’s plan for him.

Pujols reportedly expressed interest in returning to his old team, the St. Louis Cardinals, though the NL Central franchise had no interest.

There were reportedly three to four teams interested in signing Pujols, though the reigning World Series champions won out.

It will be very interesting to see what kind of role Pujols has with the Dodgers. The deal is expected to be made official on Monday.


