MLB World Calling For Prominent Manager To Be Fired

Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers got booted from the MLB playoffs early by the San Diego Padres.

Following a 111-win campaign, the most wins in a regular season since the Seattle Mariners went 116-46 in 2001, the Dodgers lost the NLDS in four games. Their bullpen imploded to allow five runs in the seventh inning of Saturday night's elimination loss.

The disappointing exit prompted angry fans to call for manager Dave Roberts' job.

Los Angeles has made the playoffs in each of Roberts' seven seasons in the dugout. While he led them to a 2019 championship and two more NL pennants, expectations are high enough for fans to feel like he should have accomplished more.

Managing a perennial favorite who annually plays October baseball means Roberts is always under the microscope. Not everyone will agree with his choice to pull starter Tyler Anderson after five shutout innings.

However, there's not much he can do about a star-studded lineup going cold at the wrong time. After leading the majors in runs scored and OPS this season, the Dodgers plated 12 runs in four playoff games.

The Dodgers weren't the only title contender sent home early. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, who each finished the season with 101 wins, are also out while the Padres fight the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL crown.