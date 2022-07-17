MLB World Is Buzzing About Matt Carpenter This Morning

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 3: Matt Carpenter #24 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 3, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) Adam Hunger/Getty Images

When the New York Yankees signed Matt Carpenter back in May, no one envisioned what he would do in pinstripes.

Carpenter blasted his 12th and 13th home runs of the season in last night's 14-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. In doing so, he set the Yankee record for most home runs by any player in his first 30 games with the franchise.

Both homers were three-run shots, and Carpenter also drove in a run with a bases loaded walk. That gave him his second game this year with seven or more RBI.

Only four players in Yankee history have had multiple seven-plus RBI games in a single-season: Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Matt Carpenter.

Carpenter was sitting on his couch after asking for his release from the Texas Rangers' Triple-A team and was ready to retire from baseball when the Yankees called him and said they were interested.

Now, the 36-year-old three-time All-Star is setting records and helping carry the New York offense.

Isn't baseball great sometimes?

The Yankees wrap up the first half of the season this afternoon against Boston. We're assuming Carpenter will be back in the lineup.