MLB World Is Celebrating Historic Female Promotion

The Miami Marlins made a historic hire on Monday, promoting Caroline O'Connor to team president of business operations.

O'Connor is the second woman in MLB serving a team president, joining Catie Griggs of the Seattle Mariners. With Kim Ng already in place as the Marlins' general manager, Miami is the only team in major American men's pro sports with a female GM and president.

O'Connor has been with the Marlins since 2017. News of her promotion was met with celebration from many parts of the baseball world.

"Another glass ceiling shattered –– congratulations to Caroline O'Connor for her well-deserved promotion and for becoming pro baseball’s second-highest ranking woman," tweeted Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levin Cava.

"Another glass ceiling shattered –– congratulations to Caroline O'Connor on becoming the first female president of the @Marlins," added the official Miami Dade College Twitter account.

"Great news! Congratulations," chimed in Atlantic Storm Baseball, a women's professional league.

"Love to see this, it’s amazing (and long overdue) that women are finally rising to high level positions like GM and President at sports teams well done Marlins and can’t wait to keep seeing more changes like this in the long run," added a young fan.

"Good. More, please," contributed MLB.com's Sarah Langs."

O'Connor will oversee all of the Marlins' business operations, including sales, ballpark facilities, security, marketing, human resources, partnerships and more.