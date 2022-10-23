MLB World Not Happy With Sunday's Weather Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 23: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies is unable to catch a wild pitch thrown to Trent Grisham #2 of the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning in game five of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Phillies are trying to close out the NLCS on Sunday afternoon, but weather is getting in the way.

Philadelphia, which leads San Diego, 3-1, in the NLCS, is trailing in Game 5 of the series on Sunday afternoon.

The Phillies just had an unfortunate top of the seventh inning, in which two runs were scored by the Padres. Philadelphia's pitcher appeared to be impacted by the bad weather.

Some fans are criticizing the decision to continue playing despite the rain and wind.

"Can the mlb just call the game it’s obviously bad for the players safety to play in these weather conditions," one fan wrote.

"The weather is the only reason why the padres scored there absolutely pathetic by MLB these are unsafe conditions," one fan added.

"terrible job scheduling these games this year. To much on the line to let the weather decide this game. Bad job MLB," one fan added.

Game 5 of the NLCS is currently airing on FS1.