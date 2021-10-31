MLB World Pays Tribute To Legendary Announcer Jerry Remy

The baseball world suffered a devastating loss on Saturday. Jerry Remy, a Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former second baseman, passed away at the age of 68.

Remy, who had called games for the AL East club for over three decades, was in the midst of a battle with lung cancer. He stepped away from the broadcast booth earlier this year to face a form of cancer for the seventh time.

Before getting into broadcasting, Remy began his life in MLB on the field. He came into the league with the California Angels in 1975 and played for the organization for three years before he was traded to the Red Sox.

In the season after he was dealt across the country, Remy made the transaction worth it for Boston. Known for his defense, he made the All-Star team in 1978, but was unable to help the Red Sox into the postseason. He would never make the playoffs during his 10 years in MLB.

Remy ended his career in Boston in 1984. Over the course of his career, he batted .275 with seven home runs, 329 RBIs, and 208 stolen bases in 1154 games.

Just a few years later, Remy was hired by NESN to serve as a color analyst. He would hold the role for the better part of the next 33 years.

Red Sox fans, media members and more that simply appreciated the game of baseball loved to hear from Remy on Red Sox broadcasts over the years. The news of his death on Sunday hit the MLB world hard, so many took to Twitter to pay tribute to one of the most well-loved local broadcasters in league history.

NewsCenter 5 has learned that beloved #Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy has died. He was 68 years old and in the middle of his 7th cancer battle. Rest in peace, Jerry. 💔 #RemDawg #RIP #RedSox #baseball #MLB pic.twitter.com/gu5coKz5Lb — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) October 31, 2021

Sad news to report today… Jerry Remy has passed away after his lengthy battle with cancer. He was one of a kind and a huge part of the @redsox, @nesn, and New England family. I loved him. RIP my friend. #RedSox @wbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 31, 2021

RIP Jerry Remy. Jerry was as universally beloved across Red Sox Nation as anyone who ever graced Fenway Park. He and Don Orsillo provided nightly TV gold in the NESN broadcast booth. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/VvVRXGSZV9 — Glenn Geffner (@GlennGeffner) October 31, 2021

Absolutely crushed to hear of the passing of Jerry Remy. His voice was like comfort food for all of us in Red Sox Nation, in good times and bad. He & Don Orsillo could make even the most unwatchable of games effortlessly entertaining. Godspeed, sir, and thanks for all the smiles. pic.twitter.com/j8vqYY5Ktv — Red (@SurvivingGrady) October 31, 2021

This is tragic. Jerry Remy was, is, and will forever be a #RedSox legend. https://t.co/QEg2DTdRAC — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) October 31, 2021

RIP Jerry Remy, forever a Red Sox legend in the broadcast booth who helped millions around New England fall in love with baseball All hail “Here Comes the Pizza” pic.twitter.com/jJMLgb17Gl — Joon Lee 이준엽 (@joonlee) October 31, 2021

Remy left a significant mark on the Red Sox and in the world of broadcasting. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006 and into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2017.

Remy is survived by his wife, Phoebe, and their three children.

