MLB World Pays Tribute To Former Outfielder Gerald Williams

Longtime MLB outfielder Gerald Williams passed away on Tuesday after a bout with cancer. He was only 55 years old.

Williams’ close friend and former teammate Derek Jeter shared the news on The Players’ Tribune Twitter account moments ago. The two played together with the New York Yankees in 1995-96 and 2001-02.

“To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother,” Jeter wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family.”

Tributes to Williams have been pouring in from around the baseball world from former teammates, fans and writers.

Came up with NYY in the early 1990s and was the starting left fielder most of 1996 before being traded away in August. RIP. https://t.co/rh2R200eek — River Ave. Blues (@RiverAveBlues) February 8, 2022

Derek Jeter and the late Gerald Williams were best friends Michael Kay said that started when Gerald stood up for Jeter while someone was bullying him in the minor leagues pic.twitter.com/DR2BFz9GwM — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 8, 2022

Bummer! I played against Gerald Williams for a lot of years and we were teammates in 2002 for AAA Louisville. He was a great guy! RIP GW 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/oFoVOlT16O — Jeff frye/ #shegone (@O3jfrye) February 8, 2022

RIP Gerald Williams Yankees single-game record 6 hits on 5/1/1996. Great catch to rob A-Rod early in Gooden's no-hitter. I saw him hit B2B2B HR in 1994 w Tartabull & Mike Stanley. One of many classic 90s players in the 1997 "Baseball Dreams" SNL sketch. https://t.co/Yolz1HxDEj — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) February 8, 2022

Gerald Williams spent 14 seasons in the majors, which is a remarkable achievement. He also charged at Pedro Martínez in 2000, creating this incredibly memorable highlight.https://t.co/QzClZHaCoU https://t.co/GP8CtwDIJi — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) February 8, 2022

My favorite Gerald Williams baseball moment: pic.twitter.com/sRoj6THW9K — Kev (@klew24) February 8, 2022

Man 😔 RIP Gerald Williams https://t.co/DtTiQiA1pa — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 8, 2022

Aw man, Gerald Williams passed away? That's horrible. https://t.co/suJwG8BMwT — Joseph Flynn (@ChinaJoeFlynn) February 8, 2022

Sad to learn of the passing of Gerald Williams at the too-soon age of 55. Gerald provided the young Mets some genuine veteran leadership at the end of his playing career in 2004 and 2005, the kind of asset one is hesitant to dismiss as one grows older and maybe wiser. pic.twitter.com/QWbHK0Gk0V — Greg Prince (@greg_prince) February 8, 2022

A native of New Orleans, Williams played 14 seasons in the big leagues from 1992-2005. During that time, he suited up for the Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Florida Marlins and New York Mets.

Williams retired with 780 career hits, 85 home runs, 365 RBI and a batting average of .255. He appeared in the 1999 World Series with the Braves and won two rings with the Yankees and Marlins though he didn’t appear in the postseason in either year.

Williams also recorded multiple memorable highlights such as his running catch to preserve Doc Gooden’s no-hitter in 1996 and when he charged the mound on Pedro Martinez in 2000.

Our thoughts are with Williams’ friends and family. RIP.