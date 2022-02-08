The Spun

MLB World Pays Tribute To Former Outfielder Gerald Williams

A general view of Yankee Stadium.NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: A General View of Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the New York Yankees home Opening game at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Longtime MLB outfielder Gerald Williams passed away on Tuesday after a bout with cancer. He was only 55 years old.

Williams’ close friend and former teammate Derek Jeter shared the news on The Players’ Tribune Twitter account moments ago. The two played together with the New York Yankees in 1995-96 and 2001-02.

“To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother,” Jeter wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family.”

Tributes to Williams have been pouring in from around the baseball world from former teammates, fans and writers.

A native of New Orleans, Williams played 14 seasons in the big leagues from 1992-2005. During that time, he suited up for the Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Florida Marlins and New York Mets.

Williams retired with 780 career hits, 85 home runs, 365 RBI and a batting average of .255. He appeared in the 1999 World Series with the Braves and won two rings with the Yankees and Marlins though he didn’t appear in the postseason in either year.

Williams also recorded multiple memorable highlights such as his running catch to preserve Doc Gooden’s no-hitter in 1996 and when he charged the mound on Pedro Martinez in 2000.

Our thoughts are with Williams’ friends and family. RIP.

