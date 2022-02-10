The baseball world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday night. Jeremy Giambi has passed away at 47 years old.

Giambi spent time in the MLB with the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies. He finished his career with a .263 batting average, 52 home runs and 209 RBI.

Once this news went public, MLB analysts and fans went on social media to pay their respects.

“Awful news to share: Jeremy Giambi, who played for six years in the major leagues, died today at 47, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Giambi played with his brother, Jason, in Oakland as well as in Kansas City, Philadelphia and Boston,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan said.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends,” the Athletics said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden passing of former Spokane Indians player Jeremy Giambi. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in this difficult time,” the Spokane Indians wrote.

“This is just awful,” Brett Kollmann of The Film Room said. “Jeremy was still only in his 40s – this is way too young to go. Rest in peace.”

“Oh that is awful,” Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire tweeted.

Giambi will be sorely missed.

Our thoughts are with Giambi’s family and friends during this time.