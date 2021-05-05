MLB World Reacts To John Means’ No-Hit Performance

Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means made history on Wednesday afternoon, throwing a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

Outside of a wild pitch in the third inning, Means was sensational this afternoon. He finished the game with a career-high 12 strikeouts on 113 pitches. The only batter to get on base reached via a dropped third strike.

Means became the first individual Orioles pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969, snapping the longest active streak in the MLB.

Although the Orioles currently sit toward the bottom of the AL East standings, today’s performance from Means could give the team a much-needed shot in the arm moving forward.

Here was the final out from today’s game:

Immediately after the Orioles recorded the final out of the game, the MLB community congratulated Means for putting together a masterpiece.

The MLB’s official Twitter account couldn’t stop itself from using an amazing pun, as it tweeted “He Means Business.”

🚫 NO-HITTER 🚫 John Means is the first individual Orioles pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969. The longest active streak in MLB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYvLXIdpfL — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2021

Following the game, Means revealed how it felt to add a no-hitter to his résumé.

“I can’t put it into words right now. It’s unbelievable,” Means said. “I felt OK all game. I didn’t really have the changeup until the end. I’m glad I got it.”

The Orioles will be back in action Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. That’s an important series for Baltimore if it wants to make up some ground in the division.