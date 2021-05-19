MLB World Reacts To The Chris Davis News

Since Chris Davis signed a 7-year, $161 million contract in 2016 to stay with the Baltimore Orioles, not much has gone according to plan for the 2013 All Star. On Wednesday, the organization revealed that the 35-year-old has suffered another setback.

Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias announced that Davis underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on the labrum in his left hip on Wednesday morning. The recovery time is expected to be four to five months, meaning that his season is finished.

Davis took just two at-bats in a spring training game before revealing that he was struggling with pain in his lower back and hip in spring training. He hasn’t played a game for the Orioles during the 2020 regular season.

“This is something that we had come to in conjunction with him and working through some of the discomfort and pain he was experiencing during spring training in his lower back and hip region,” Elias said, via The Baltimore Sun. “Ultimately, this was decided upon [as] the course of action that will hopefully be curative, but there will be a somewhat lengthy recovery there for Chris. He’s home, he’s doing well, everything went very smoothly, and he’s on the road to recovery right now.”

The latest injury update is more disappointing news for Orioles fans who haven’t seen their former All Star play at a high level over the past few seasons. He’s played in just 16 games since the start of the 2020 campaign and has seen his numbers take a dive.

Davis has batting splits of .196/.291/.379 since he signed his 7-year deal in 2016. He became somewhat well-known during the 2019 season when he set the MLB record for most consecutive at bats by a position player without a hit when he went 0-for-54.

Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias announced first baseman Chris Davis underwent season-ending surgery on his left hip Wednesday morning in the Dallas area.https://t.co/Kp33RJnnGt — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) May 19, 2021

Chris Davis finishes his 2021 with his best season since 2016, with a WAR of 0.0. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) May 19, 2021

The Chris Davis redemption tour is officially postponed to February 2022. Then we ride. https://t.co/fdNXmCKTuy — Banks (@BarstoolBanks) May 19, 2021

I make as many Chris Davis jokes as anyone, but it would be nice for fans to give him a proper send-off whenever he retires. Almost nothing has gone well with his contract and it's been suuuuuper frustrating. He still provided lots of good Orioles memories… years ago — Matt Kremnitzer (@mattkremnitzer) May 19, 2021

Davis expects to be back for the start of Spring Training in 2022 in what will be the final year of his massive contract. Time will tell if the Orioles decide to ride that deal out or trade his expiring contract.

If the latter is true, Davis might’ve already played his last game in Baltimore.