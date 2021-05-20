MLB World Reacts To Corey Kluber’s No-Hitter

New York Yankees ace Corey Kluber became the sixth different pitcher in Major League Baseball to throw a no-hitter on Wednesday night as he blanked his former team in Arlington, Texas.

Kluber was nearly flawless on the mound against the Rangers, giving up just one walk to Charlie Culberson while racking up nine strikeouts. He used just 101 pitches to complete the 12th no-hitter in Yankees franchise history and the first one since David Cone threw a perfect game during the 1999 campaign.

Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, pulled off the feat against his former team in Texas, where he pitched just one inning in 2020 before tearing a muscle in his shoulder. The veteran 35-year-old signed a one-year deal, worth $11 million to join the Yankees this offseason and has now already delivered a special moment in his pinstripes.

“It’s all kind of emotions. It’s excitement, obviously, but also relief because it’s over,” Kluber said after the game on YES Network, per ESPN. “We were fortunate in that they hit them right at people.”

A no-no in Texas! Corey Kluber fires the 6th no-hitter this season! pic.twitter.com/lHHxUE7u3g — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2021

And on the 19th day of May, 2021, Corey Kluber smiled. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 20, 2021

COREY KLUBER NO-HITTER! 12th no-hitter in Yankees history and the first since 1999 pic.twitter.com/4epdytJhnu — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 20, 2021

Corey Kluber has earned his pinstripes folks!!!! pic.twitter.com/GyzNpEhZSL — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 20, 2021

HE’S DONE IT!!!! COREY KLUBER NO HITTER!!!!!!! — Jimmy Randazzo (@JimmyRandazzo) May 20, 2021

Kluber continued the impressive string of pitching performances this season in baseball with his showing on Wednesday. His no-hitter came less than 24 hours after Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull blanked the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Kluber joins Turnbull, Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rondon, John Means and Wade Miley as the six starters to throw a no-hitter this year.

Needless to say, the pitching in MLB has been fantastic this season. Just a quarter of the way into the campaign, the single-season record of seven no-hitters is at risk.

For tonight, the city of New York and the Yankees will celebrate Kluber’s accomplishment and look forward to the rest of his outings this year.