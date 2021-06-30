MLB World Reacts To Crazy Brewers vs. Cubs Game

The 2021 Major League Baseball season has brought a little bit of everything to fans who couldn’t fully enjoy the experience last summer. Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs became just the latest example.

After beating their divisional rivals twice in the last two days, the Brewers trounced the visiting Cubs again on Wednesday. But after the first inning, that result seemed unlikely.

The visiting Cubs exploded for seven runs in the first inning, quickly chasing Milwaukee starter Aaron Ashby off the mound after he recorded just two outs. Chicago needed just four hits to get the job done, but batted around anyway. First baseman Patrick Wisdom knocked a two-RBI single in his second at-bat of the inning to put his team up 7-0.

That would be the last time the Cubs would score on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers started by chipping away at the lead, scoring one run in the bottom of the first. Thanks largely to Jake Arrieta’s throwing error, Milwaukee scored another five runs in the second inning to bring their deficit to a single run.

In the fourth, the Brewers completely flipped the script. Milwaukee erupted for eight more runs to claim a seven-run lead of their own over the Cubs. Luis Urias tacked on another solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to bring the final tally to 15-7.

Needless to say, MLB fans were stunned at what they witnessed in Wednesday’s NL Central battle.

The Cubs were winning 7-0 in the 1st inning and this Willy Adames grand slam just put the Brewers ahead 14-7 in the 4th… pic.twitter.com/Z0miBVO9yY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 30, 2021

Cubs went up 7-0 on the first drive of the game, now the Brewers are up 14-7 in the 4th. Some good ole BIG TEN FOOTBALL. pic.twitter.com/9dzQl2KUQf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 30, 2021

According to STATS Perform, Wednesday’s game between the Brewers and the Cubs is the first game in modern MLB history where both teams have held leads of 7+ runs in the first four innings.

Today's Cubs-Brewers game is the first game in the modern era to have both teams lead by 7+ runs within the first 4 innings. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 30, 2021

With the win, the Brewers picked up the series sweep and improved to 48-33 on the year. The Cubs fell to 42-39 and will look to bounced back this weekend against the Cincinnati Reds.