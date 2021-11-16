MLB World Reacts To Latest Javy Baez Speculation

Javy Baez is just one of the many talented shortstops that will have his fair share of suitors around MLB this offseason in free agency. However, it looks like one team has already made its intentions to pursue the two-time All-Star crystal clear.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday that the Boston Red Sox are among the teams interested in Baez this offseason. The AL East club is just one of many expected to make a run at the 28-year-old, but is one of the more intriguing clubs in the mix.

In Boston, Baez may be called upon to slide over the second base with three-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts already on the Red Sox roster. That would form quite the infield, with 2021 All-Star Rafael Devers over at third-base.

Baez ended this last season with the New York Mets after he was traded to the Big Apple following seven and a half years with the Chicago Cubs. After a rocky start to the campaign in the Windy City, the 28-year-old was able to right the ship a bit in New York, slashing .299/.371/.515 with nine home-runs and 22 RBI in 47 games with the Mets.

As a result of Heyman’s Tuesday report, one group of people was obviously upset with Baez’s connection to the Red Sox. Mets fans, who hope to re-sign the two-time All-Star were distraught that they might lose him in the next few weeks.

This would be a huge loss for the Mets if Báez bolts… https://t.co/xUWbfHWwEu — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) November 16, 2021

Mets wtf you doing? Get Baez https://t.co/IM6e3xoBef — JC ⚾️ (@CantH0LDMe) November 16, 2021

We lose Javy I might have to check out on baseball lol https://t.co/3xCiksk2Zm — semaJ (@semaJ7272) November 16, 2021

On the flip side, fans in Boston and others intrigued by a possible Baez-Red Sox partnership were interested to see if talks about a deal would ramp up in the coming weeks.

Báez is tight with Alex Cora and could give the Red Sox a steady presence at second base. Makes sense… https://t.co/OHy125wZTO — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 16, 2021

Javier Báez hitting tanks over the Monster is something I’d pay good money to see. https://t.co/6JIRg3zBnj — Funky Cold Luda (@lcm1986) November 16, 2021

Baez is just one of a few star shortstops expected to land a massive payday this winter, but time is running short for all of them to strike a deal. The league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires in just two weeks and a work stoppage will follow.

Time will tell if Baez is able to strike a deal with the Red Sox, the Mets, or another team before that occurs.