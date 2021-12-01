MLB World Reacts To Max Scherzer’s Honest Admission

Max Scherzer’s tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t exactly go according to plan for the organization or the veteran pitcher himself.

On Wednesday, the three-time Cy Young award winner opened up about his time with the National League contenders.

Scherzer made a shocking remark when speaking with reporters on Wednesday afternoon about his usage while in Los Angeles. He said that he thought the Dodgers staff limiting his pitches during the regular season actually led to his dead arm issues later in the playoffs, according to The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli.

The MLB insider added some additional context by sharing that Scherzer compared his work rate in LA to when he helped lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series title in 2019.

“[Max Scherzer] said in DC he was relied on and pushed to consistently go 110 pitches every five days so more built up for ‘19 WS run,” Ghiroli wrote on Twitter.

“That work capacity is how Scherzer could pitch in relief in ’19 on non-start days. He said he’s never gone thru a scenario where he thought he was good and wasn’t before. Dead arm is resolved and he’s on his regular offseason routine.”

Scherzer’s comments came as quite a shock to many loyal Dodgers fans and media members that cover the team.

“Max Scherzer in 11 regular season starts w/LAD: Pitched into the 7th inning five times. Pitched into the 8th inning three times. If he didn’t make there in others it was because of one rain delay in Philly or he wasn’t good his last 2 games when he gave up combined 10 ER,” Dodgers reporter David Vassegh wrote on Twitter.

Vassegh wasn’t the only Los Angeles media member to weigh in on Scherzer’s comments.

“Here I was thinking they used him too much and it was that inning in relief in NLDS Game 5 that pushed him too far? Also.. why not mention this during the stretch run if you know you needed to pitch more to stay fresh?” CBS LA host Jake Reiner wrote Wednesday.

Despite his disappointing end to the 2021 season, Scherzer still finished third in Cy Young voting and landed a massive free agent contract with the Mets. At 37 years old, the eight-time All-Star signed a deal worth $130 million over the next three years to join the NL East club.

He’ll now head to The Big Apple and hope that he can get on the same page as the Mets staff before the start of the 2022 campaign.