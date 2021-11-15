MLB World Reacts To Monday’s New York Mets News

The New York Mets seem to have found their next general manager, having extended an offer to a former American League executive on Monday.

However, the news of the impending hire is already being met with a healthy amount of skepticism.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX and The Athletic reported that the Mets offered their open GM job to Billy Eppler on Monday. The 46-year-old was the GM of the Los Angeles Angels from 2016 through 2020, but was fired at the end of the 2020 season.

Eppler was first mentioned in conjunction with the Mets job last month and already has some experience in New York. He worked as an assistant general manager with the Yankees from 2012-15 and before that was the organization’s director of pro scouting.

Despite Eppler’s experience around the league and his familiarity with New York, the Mets extending him an offer was met with widespread pushback from fans and media members around MLB.

Many were quick to point out that Eppler was unable to achieve any sort of success with the Angels, despite having Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the lineup.

A guy who couldn’t figure it out with the best player in the world for Mets West apparently has a chance to try with the Mets after just one year off. But don’t worry. The “Selig Rule” will fix it. https://t.co/j721VCIpaY — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) November 15, 2021

Exclusive: His first move will be to ask the Yankees for permission to interview 3B Coach Luis Rojas for the Mets’ open managerial job https://t.co/TV0BAu0Prp — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 15, 2021

On the day Ken drops an important piece about Ken Williams calling out his colleagues, the Mets are looking to hire a guy who couldn’t build around Mike Trout and willfully hired Mickey Callaway after his run as Mets manager. Unbelievable. https://t.co/opuyXhS5fs — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) November 15, 2021

Billy Eppler landed Shohei Ohtani and re-signed Mike Trout. He also signed Justin Upton and Anthony Rendon for a combined $351M and struggled to build a rotation. https://t.co/9DAlV8SguA — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 15, 2021

Although there was a fair amount of skepticism with the Mets’ decision, a handful of other baseball fans were cautiously optimistic about the organization’s likely GM.

I don’t hate this but he has to figure it out pretty quickly #Mets https://t.co/qVHQhuDwcj — John Mincone (@JMincone) November 15, 2021

If this could lead to Mike Scioscia as manager, I'm for it https://t.co/ap7eaUeOYv — Matt Kalman (@MattKalman) November 15, 2021

The Angels didn’t post a winning record in Eppler’s five seasons with the organization, but he did show a willingness to go after some of the league’s top players. He was responsible for acquiring Ohtani, Anthony Rendon, Justin Upton and others during his tenure in Los Angeles.

Eppler has yet to officially accept the gig with the Mets, but it would be surprising to see him turn it down. Given the organization’s turmoil in recent months, the fanbase is surely eager to turn the page as soon as possible.

Time will tell if Eppler is the right man to start a new chapter soon enough.