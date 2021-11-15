The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday’s New York Mets News

Mets and Yankees line up before a game.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view during ceremonies honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks prior to a game between between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Citi Field on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets seem to have found their next general manager, having extended an offer to a former American League executive on Monday.

However, the news of the impending hire is already being met with a healthy amount of skepticism.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX and The Athletic reported that the Mets offered their open GM job to Billy Eppler on Monday. The 46-year-old was the GM of the Los Angeles Angels from 2016 through 2020, but was fired at the end of the 2020 season.

Eppler was first mentioned in conjunction with the Mets job last month and already has some experience in New York. He worked as an assistant general manager with the Yankees from 2012-15 and before that was the organization’s director of pro scouting.

Despite Eppler’s experience around the league and his familiarity with New York, the Mets extending him an offer was met with widespread pushback from fans and media members around MLB.

Many were quick to point out that Eppler was unable to achieve any sort of success with the Angels, despite having Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the lineup.

Although there was a fair amount of skepticism with the Mets’ decision, a handful of other baseball fans were cautiously optimistic about the organization’s likely GM.

The Angels didn’t post a winning record in Eppler’s five seasons with the organization, but he did show a willingness to go after some of the league’s top players. He was responsible for acquiring Ohtani, Anthony Rendon, Justin Upton and others during his tenure in Los Angeles.

Eppler has yet to officially accept the gig with the Mets, but it would be surprising to see him turn it down. Given the organization’s turmoil in recent months, the fanbase is surely eager to turn the page as soon as possible.

Time will tell if Eppler is the right man to start a new chapter soon enough.

