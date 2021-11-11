MLB World Reacts To What Scott Boras Said Wednesday

As teams around Major League Baseball prepare to make moves in free agency before next season, agent Scott Boras made a bold claim that set fans and media members abuzz.

On Wednesday, Boras made the rounds and answered questions from reporters about a variety of his clients. However, it was a remark he made about the league as a whole that turned heads.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Boras said that only 17 teams, at most, will try to compete for a title during the 2022 season.

The comment was jarring to hear, especially since the Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series less than 10 days ago. However, many MLB fans quickly realized that Boras wasn’t exactly wrong.

A handful of baseball loves took to Twitter on Wednesday to discuss whether or not they agreed with what the agent had said.

I just went through the list and came up with the same number myself. Really depends on how you classify Colorado and whether or not you believe Detroit and/or Texas are actually going to try. https://t.co/XTZnkKXwmd — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) November 10, 2021

I don't know about that. I could see an argument that only 14 teams are trying to win. I could also see an argument that 25 teams are trying to win. https://t.co/QSZ87GxRRd — 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 ⁶𓅓 (@bichetteWAR) November 10, 2021

Dodgers, Giants, Padres

Brewers, Cardinals

Braves, Phillies, Mets

Astros, Angels, Mariners?

White Sox, Tigers?

Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, Blue Jays https://t.co/5Hxazb9JQR — Future Dodgers (@FutureDodgers) November 10, 2021

That seems generous 😂 https://t.co/WYHeATwuQo — The Walkoff Podcast (@Walkoffpodcast) November 10, 2021

This is probably the right count and I get it, but the Red Sox sold Mookie for parts, the Mariners just let Kyle Seager walk, I never know what the Angels are doing. They're not tanking but they're not trying very hard to win. https://t.co/qONm6g0afr — Kate Feldman (@kateefeldman) November 10, 2021

The number of teams that will actually be in contention in 2022 remains up for debate, but Boras’ comments certainly reignited a debate that’s been raging in MLB in recent years. As teams with bigger payrolls continue to spend heavily on free agents, smaller market clubs opt to not spend much at all.

For instance, the gap between the highest-spending team in MLB last season and the lowest-spending team was $220 million. That was the difference between the Los Angeles Dodgers total payroll ($271,200,832) and that of the Cleveland Indians ($50,220,534), according to Spotrac.

Boras would naturally be tuned in to what teams are willing to spend this winter, as he searches for the best deals for his clients in free agency. As a result, his prediction that 17 teams will be trying to win in 2022 could be spot on.

However, baseball has taught us over the years that the unlikely can happen. Time will tell how the season shakes out in 2022.