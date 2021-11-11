The Spun

MLB World Reacts To What Scott Boras Said Wednesday

Agent Scott Boras looks on during a press conference.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: Sports Agents Scott Boras looks on during the New York Yankees press conference to introduce Gerrit Cole at Yankee Stadium on December 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

As teams around Major League Baseball prepare to make moves in free agency before next season, agent Scott Boras made a bold claim that set fans and media members abuzz.

On Wednesday, Boras made the rounds and answered questions from reporters about a variety of his clients. However, it was a remark he made about the league as a whole that turned heads.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Boras said that only 17 teams, at most, will try to compete for a title during the 2022 season.

The comment was jarring to hear, especially since the Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series less than 10 days ago. However, many MLB fans quickly realized that Boras wasn’t exactly wrong.

A handful of baseball loves took to Twitter on Wednesday to discuss whether or not they agreed with what the agent had said.

The number of teams that will actually be in contention in 2022 remains up for debate, but Boras’ comments certainly reignited a debate that’s been raging in MLB in recent years. As teams with bigger payrolls continue to spend heavily on free agents, smaller market clubs opt to not spend much at all.

For instance, the gap between the highest-spending team in MLB last season and the lowest-spending team was $220 million. That was the difference between the Los Angeles Dodgers total payroll ($271,200,832) and that of the Cleveland Indians ($50,220,534), according to Spotrac.

Boras would naturally be tuned in to what teams are willing to spend this winter, as he searches for the best deals for his clients in free agency. As a result, his prediction that 17 teams will be trying to win in 2022 could be spot on.

However, baseball has taught us over the years that the unlikely can happen. Time will tell how the season shakes out in 2022.

