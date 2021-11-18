MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyle Schwarber News

Kyle Schwarber is just one of many intriguing MLB free agents this offseason. The veteran slugger is expected to command quite a bit of interest from teams around the league over the next few weeks.

Already, it sounds like he’s drawn the attention of one of his former clubs.

Schwarber, who finished the 2021 season with the Boston Red Sox, is apparently hanging out with Nationals manager Dave Martinez in Ohio this week, Martinez confirmed on MLB Network Thursday morning per Alex Speier. Of course, the 28-year-old outfielder and first baseman has some familiarity with the manager, having began last year’s campaign in Washington.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez, on MLB Network, just said he’s hanging out with Kyle Schwarber in Ohio right now. As @peteabe recently reported, Nats GM Mike Rizzo recently said the Nats would try to bring back Schwarber. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) November 18, 2021

Things didn’t quite pan out for the Nationals last season and the NL East club became major sellers at last year’s trade deadline. Schwarber was one of the players that Washington decided to part ways with, sending him to Boston where he finished out the year.

However, the Nationals haven’t reportedly ruled out a reunion with the 2021 All-Star. At this year’s general manager meetings, Nats GM Mike Rizzo made clear that he would be interested in bringing Schwarber back to the nation’s capital if the situation presented itself.

At the GM meetings, @PeteAbe asked Mike Rizzo if he would be interested in bringing Kyle Schwarber back. Rizzo's answer: "Yes. I love him … What's wrong with him? He hit 35 homers." https://t.co/o63bJ2nkVD — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) November 18, 2021

Nationals fans, who loved what they saw out of Schwarber in 72 games last season, were thrilled to hear Rizzo’s endorsement and Thursday’s update from Martinez. Many hoped that the organization was nearing a deal to nab the free agent for next year and beyond.

Martinez called it a "hunting camp" in the interview. Are they hunting for a contract to give to Schwarber? 👀 https://t.co/Ms8ZKN11tb — Blake Finney (@FinneyBlake) November 18, 2021

TIME FOR ALL YOUR POSITIVE THOUGHTS TO BE SENT TO OHIO (a statement we never expected to say) COME ON DAVEY. WE BELIEVE YOU. https://t.co/lWcow2a3Ro pic.twitter.com/Zl7YYp2DDK — Ladies of Nationals Baseball (@LONTDC1) November 18, 2021

Fans in Washington certainly had a good reason for being excited. Schwarber had the best season of his career last year, so getting him back in the nation’s capital would be a huge boost for the Nationals.

In both Washington and Boston last year, Schwarber played at all All-Star level. In 113 total regular season games, he smashed 32 home-runs and racked up 71 RBI. He also had career-high splits of .266/.375/.554 at the plate.

The Nationals won’t be the only players to make a pass at the veteran slugger in the next few days, but it’s possible that the organization’s familiarity with the 28-year-old could help them gain an upper hand.

Time will tell if Washington is able to strike a deal with Schwarber soon enough.