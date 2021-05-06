MLB World Reacts To The Albert Pujols News

Today marked the end of Albert Pujols‘ career in Los Angeles. Hopefully, it won’t be the end of the line for the legendary slugger as a whole.

The 41-year-old Pujols, who was hitting just .198 through 92 plate appearances, was designated for assignment by the Angels this afternoon. He had signed a 10-year, $253 million contract with LA in free agency following the 2011 season.

It seems likely that Pujols would want to finish his MLB career on his own terms. Therefore, we expect he’d like to continue playing somewhere, though their might not be great demand for his services considering how much he has declined.

Whatever is next for Pujols, Thursday provided a chance for many around the baseball world to reflect on what has been a marvelous two decades in the majors for the Dominican-born future Hall of Famer.

To be clear, I am not reporting that this will happen. Was just a thought. https://t.co/cGsPYG0hie — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 6, 2021

According to source, #Angels slugger Albert Pujols was upset that he wasn't in lineup to face #Rays bulk LHP Ryan Yarbrough last night, and that the decision to bench him came from front office, not MGR Joe Maddon. Pujols was 6 for 9 with 2 HR, 2 2Bs, 7 RBIs vs. Yarbough. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) May 6, 2021

watching how the last few years of Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols's careers have played out makes me really appreciate the storybook way David Ortiz was able to end his https://t.co/XXYaqy8q4h — joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) May 6, 2021

I’m guessing/hoping they offered him the chance to gracefully retire before being released. Which, means pujols still wants to play. Any team gonna take a flier? https://t.co/scU49Xz2BM — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) May 6, 2021

Still my favorite home run of all time. Albert Pujols is a legend forever. pic.twitter.com/PrXCd55kTP — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 6, 2021

Players in MLB history with at least 600 HR and 2,100 RBI: Albert Pujols

Babe Ruth

Henry Aaron pic.twitter.com/mszvsBeZJI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 6, 2021

Albert Pujols has gotten a hit off 10.21 percent of all players to ever throw a pitch in an MLB game. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 6, 2021

It would be nice to see Pujols get at least a cup of coffee elsewhere this season before calling it a career.

But even if that doesn’t happen, he’s done more than enough to leave a lasting impact on the game.