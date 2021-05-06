The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Albert Pujols News

A closeup of Albert Pujols on the Angels.

Today marked the end of Albert Pujols‘ career in Los Angeles. Hopefully, it won’t be the end of the line for the legendary slugger as a whole.

The 41-year-old Pujols, who was hitting just .198 through 92 plate appearances, was designated for assignment by the Angels this afternoon. He had signed a 10-year, $253 million contract with LA in free agency following the 2011 season.

It seems likely that Pujols would want to finish his MLB career on his own terms. Therefore, we expect he’d like to continue playing somewhere, though their might not be great demand for his services considering how much he has declined.

Whatever is next for Pujols, Thursday provided a chance for many around the baseball world to reflect on what has been a marvelous two decades in the majors for the Dominican-born future Hall of Famer.

It would be nice to see Pujols get at least a cup of coffee elsewhere this season before calling it a career.

But even if that doesn’t happen, he’s done more than enough to leave a lasting impact on the game.


