MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Barry Bonds News

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the results of this year’s ballot on Tuesday evening. For the tenth and final time, former Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds was left off the list.

Bonds, who retired following the 2007 season as Major League Baseball’s home-run king, was not voted in to the Hall of Fame this year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. This was his final year of eligibility on the ballot, meaning that he’ll never get another chance to be enshrined in Cooperstown.

To put it plainly, the decision to leave Bonds out of the Hall is ludicrous. Over the course of his career, he was a seven-time MVP, 14-time All-Star and 12-time Silver Slugger. He still has the most home-runs in MLB history (762) and finished off his playing days with a career .298 batting average and 1,996 RBI.

All of those numbers, let alone his other individual accomplishments, are more than enough to put Bonds in the Hall of Fame. However, his legacy remains tarnished in the eyes of voters, because of his involvement in a performance-enhancing drugs scandal during his career.

Although Bonds’ connection with PED’s are a blemish on his historic career, the story of baseball can’t be told without him. Because that’s the case, fans and media member were largely furious that he was omitted from the Hall of Fame and that he’ll never get another opportunity to be voted in.

A disgrace. An embarrassment. Pathetic. Disgraceful. Again. Barry Bonds is the home run king. He’s the best player in history. Bonds should’ve been in first ballot. Get over yourself gatekeepers. PED users in. Selig in. I can’t wait to go bonkers tomorrow. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) January 25, 2022

If Barry Bonds had David Ortiz’s personality, would he be in the Hall? I think so. And I think that’s messed up. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) January 25, 2022

Won’t argue against Ortiz, who is great and as clutch as anyone who ever played. But it’s a bit odd that he made it on the first ballot while Bonds and Clemens didn’t make it in 10. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 25, 2022

David Ortiz tested positive for PEDs and Barry Bonds didn't. Guess which one made the Hall of Fame — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 25, 2022

I never believed Barry Bonds would be elected in his 10 years on the ballot. But I do believe, given gradual changes in the electorate, that Bonds would have inched up to 75 percent within the previous standard of 15 years. Too bad certain powers put their thumb on that scale. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) January 25, 2022

In his final year on the Hall of Fame ballot, Barry Bonds ended up at 66 percent. One of the best players in baseball history won't be in a museum about baseball. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) January 25, 2022

Barry Bonds is a Hall of Famer. It's just so stupid. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) January 25, 2022

Barry Bonds deserved to be in the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/T86K1areNf — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) January 25, 2022

when barry bonds doesnt get elected into the HOF pic.twitter.com/7VCoC8DOhc — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) January 25, 2022

Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz was the only player on this year’s ballot to get accepted into the Hall of Fame. Although he once tested positive for PED’s, Big Papi was awarded the honor in his first year of eligibility.

Unfortunately for Ortiz, the bigger story from this year’s Hall of Fame voting is Bonds being left out for the final time. There will surely be further discussions about his omission in the days, months and even years to come.