MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Barry Bonds News

Barry Bonds hitting a home run.SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 7: Barry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants watches his 73rd home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the game on October 7, 2001 at Pacific Bell Park in San Francisco, California. The Giants won 2-1. (Photo By Harry How/Getty Images)

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the results of this year’s ballot on Tuesday evening. For the tenth and final time, former Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds was left off the list.

Bonds, who retired following the 2007 season as Major League Baseball’s home-run king, was not voted in to the Hall of Fame this year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. This was his final year of eligibility on the ballot, meaning that he’ll never get another chance to be enshrined in Cooperstown.

To put it plainly, the decision to leave Bonds out of the Hall is ludicrous. Over the course of his career, he was a seven-time MVP, 14-time All-Star and 12-time Silver Slugger. He still has the most home-runs in MLB history (762) and finished off his playing days with a career .298 batting average and 1,996 RBI.

All of those numbers, let alone his other individual accomplishments, are more than enough to put Bonds in the Hall of Fame. However, his legacy remains tarnished in the eyes of voters, because of his involvement in a performance-enhancing drugs scandal during his career.

Although Bonds’ connection with PED’s are a blemish on his historic career, the story of baseball can’t be told without him. Because that’s the case, fans and media member were largely furious that he was omitted from the Hall of Fame and that he’ll never get another opportunity to be voted in.

Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz was the only player on this year’s ballot to get accepted into the Hall of Fame. Although he once tested positive for PED’s, Big Papi was awarded the honor in his first year of eligibility.

Unfortunately for Ortiz, the bigger story from this year’s Hall of Fame voting is Bonds being left out for the final time. There will surely be further discussions about his omission in the days, months and even years to come.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.