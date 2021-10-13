The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

White Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel delivers a pitch in a game.CHICAGO - OCTOBER 12: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during Game Four of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on October 12, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run.

Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.

The move backfired spectacularly. In 24 regular season games with the Pale Hose, he posted a 2-2 record with a 5.09 ERA. In three appearances in the ALDS against the Houston Astros, Kimbrel surrendered three runs in two innings.

Earlier today, a report from USA TODAY indicated the White Sox are planning on exercising Kimbrel’s $16 million option for next season with the intention of trading him. That’s a far cry from what the team hoped for when it added the eight-time All-Star.

In order to land Kimbrel, the White Sox surrendered highly-regarded second baseman Nick Madrigal and hard-throwing reliever Codi Heuer. Those are two solid pieces.

It seems unlikely that Chicago will land anywhere close to that package in return if they deal Kimbrel this offseason, but apparently they are going to try and get what they can.

