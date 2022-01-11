MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Significant News

For the first time in over a month, Major League Baseball and the MLBPA are set to meet Thursday to restart negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the news that the two sides will convene for the first time since December 2. MLB officially locked out players on December 1 after the expiration of the last CBA.

MLB is expected to make a new proposal to the players, per Passan, but that’s all that is guaranteed from Thursday’s session. Judging by the reaction from around the baseball world, people are skeptical that this whole thing will be over anytime soon.

There is at least some cause for hope though because both parties will be in the same room again finally.

Spring training is supposed to start next month. We’re running out of time to iron out a CBA and get the 2022 calendar of events going as scheduled.

We’re not expecting much progress at Thursday’s session, but hopefully both sides are motivated to get something done ASAP.