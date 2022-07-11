MLB World Reacts To 2022 All-Star Game Jerseys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: The MLB All-Star game logo at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

With the 2022 MLB All-Star Game just one week away, we're finally getting a look at the threads the players will be wearing for the big game.

On Monday, Major League Baseball revealed the uniforms the American League and National League teams will be wearing. The American League will be rocking gray shirts with gold letters, while the National League has a white shirt with gold letters.

It's only recently that Major League Baseball started introducing special jerseys to mark the All-Star Game. In days past, players would simply wear their regular team jersey.

The reaction from the MLB world is understandably mixed as a result. Some like the designs and believe they're a definite improvement over last year's. Others just plain don't like them - or the fact that they've been introduced in place of the old tradition:

This year's All-Star Game will see Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Mike Trout team up on the AL side to take on the NL team with Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts, Manny Machado and Trea Turner.

The New York Yankees lead the way in All-Star selections with six, followed by the Houston Astros with five. Several teams are tied with four All-Star selections.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be on Tuesday, July 19 and will air on Fox and ESPN Radio.

Who will be rocking the nicer uniform?