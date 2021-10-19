MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Aaron Boone News

After two weeks of speculation, the New York Yankees have finally made a decision on manager Aaron Boone.

On Tuesday, the Yankees announced that Boone has been signed to a three-year contract through the 2024 season. His deal includes a club option for 2025.

Boone owns an impressive 328-218 record in four seasons as the Yankees’ manager, but his inability to lead the franchise to a championship has really affected how the fans view him in New York. The front office, however, doesn’t feel the same way.

Judging by the organization’s recent comments, it sounds like the Bronx Bombers are happy to have Boone back in the dugout for the 2022 season.

The New York Yankees announced today that they have re-signed Manager Aaron Boone to a three-year contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025. pic.twitter.com/L7PeyXC9QC — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 19, 2021

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner released a statement on the return of Boone, saying “We have a person and manager in Aaron Boone who possesses the baseball acumen and widespread respect in our clubhouse to continue to guide us forward.”

Statement from Hal Steinbrenner on the return of Aaron Boone: “We have a person and manager in Aaron Boone who possesses the baseball acumen and widespread respect in our clubhouse to continue to guide us forward." #Yankees — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) October 19, 2021

Despite all his accomplishments on the field, Yankees fans aren’t thrilled about the latest news involving Boone.

“Joe Girardi went to Game 7 of the ALCS with an overachieving roster and got fired,” Tom Scibelli of Barstool Sports said. “Boone has had 4 years of underperforming, never reached that mark. And he’s coming back. Make it make sense.”

Joe Girardi went to Game 7 of the ALCS with an overachieving roster and got fired. Boone has had 4 years of underperforming, never reached that mark. And he’s coming back. Make it make sense — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) October 19, 2021

Red Sox fans, meanwhile, are pleased that Boone will remain in the Bronx.

As if things for the Red Sox couldn’t get any better — the Yankees are extending Aaron Boone. Boone in 4 seasons w/ NYY:

1 ALCS, 0 World Series appearances Alex Cora in 3 easons w/ BOS:

2 ALCS, 1 World Series title, 2 wins away from a second World Series appearance. — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) October 19, 2021

The Yankees giving Aaron Boone 3 more years while the Red Sox are in the ALCS is objectively hilarious timing — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) October 19, 2021

Winning the AL East won’t be enough to make Yankees fans content with this signing. Winning the American League won’t do the trick either.

At the end of the day, Boone needs to bring a World Series title back to the Bronx.