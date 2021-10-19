The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Aaron Boone News

Aaron Boone points to make a pitching change during a game,NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees pulls David Robertson #30 in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Four American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 09, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After two weeks of speculation, the New York Yankees have finally made a decision on manager Aaron Boone.

On Tuesday, the Yankees announced that Boone has been signed to a three-year contract through the 2024 season. His deal includes a club option for 2025.

Boone owns an impressive 328-218 record in four seasons as the Yankees’ manager, but his inability to lead the franchise to a championship has really affected how the fans view him in New York. The front office, however, doesn’t feel the same way.

Judging by the organization’s recent comments, it sounds like the Bronx Bombers are happy to have Boone back in the dugout for the 2022 season.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner released a statement on the return of Boone, saying “We have a person and manager in Aaron Boone who possesses the baseball acumen and widespread respect in our clubhouse to continue to guide us forward.”

Despite all his accomplishments on the field, Yankees fans aren’t thrilled about the latest news involving Boone.

“Joe Girardi went to Game 7 of the ALCS with an overachieving roster and got fired,” Tom Scibelli of Barstool Sports said. “Boone has had 4 years of underperforming, never reached that mark. And he’s coming back. Make it make sense.”

Red Sox fans, meanwhile, are pleased that Boone will remain in the Bronx.

Winning the AL East won’t be enough to make Yankees fans content with this signing. Winning the American League won’t do the trick either.

At the end of the day, Boone needs to bring a World Series title back to the Bronx.

