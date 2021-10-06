On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees fell to the Boston Red Sox by a final score of 6-2 in the American League Wild Card Game.

Following the game, manager Aaron Boone said the rest of the league has caught up to the Yankees. “The league has closed the gap on us,” Boone said.

“We’ve got to get better in every aspect. Because it’s not just the Red Sox and the Astros now in our league. Look at our division, the Rays are a beast, Toronto, there’s some teams in the Central that are better and better, teams in the West that are better and better, teams that have closed the gap on us.”

Immediately following his comment, fans all pointed out that the gap can’t be “closing” when the Yankees themselves haven’t won anything in over a decade.

“‘Closed the gap’ is an interesting choice of words for the 2009 World Series Champion New York Yankees,” ESPN’s Randy Scott said.

“Closed the gap” is an interesting choice of words for the 2009 World Series Champion New York Yankees. https://t.co/2J8xWeGgsD — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) October 6, 2021

“BREAKING: the league has closed the gap on a team that hasn’t won a World Series in over a decade,” another fan said.

BREAKING: the league has closed the gap on a team that hasn’t won a World Series in over a decade. https://t.co/Hx3HSRMB2L — Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) October 6, 2021

A closer look at the AL Pennants since the 2004 season shows that there is a gap between the Yankees and other teams – just the inverse.

It’s the Yankees that haven’t been able to keep pace in the AL Pennant race.

AL Pennants since 2004:

BOS 4

TB 2

KC 2

TEX 2

HOU 2

DET 2

CHW 1

CLE 1

NYY 1 https://t.co/Wnv3WYjqGS — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) October 6, 2021

Boone’s future with the team could be in jeopardy following Tuesday night’s loss. He addressed that possibility after the game.

“I haven’t had any conversations about [my contract] with anyone, so we’ll see,” he said. “I love being here. I love going to work with this group of players.”

Will Boone be back for another season?