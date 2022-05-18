Aaron Judge Sounds Off On Camden Yards: MLB World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 06: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees waits to bat in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Yankees star Aaron Judge had a night to remember at Camden Yards on Tuesday night, crushing two home runs in a 5-4 win over the Orioles. However, he was still left wanting more.

Judge felt as if he should've had three homers against the Orioles on Tuesday. That's because he hit a towering shot in the top of the first inning that bounced off the new wall in left field.

During his postgame press conference, Judge called the new wall at Camden Yards a travesty.

"It's a travesty, man," Judge said, via Bryan Hoch. "I'm pretty upset. It just looks like a Create-A-Park now."

Unsurprisingly, MLB fans called out Judge for his "travesty" comment.

"You literally play at Yankee Stadium dude," one fan tweeted.

"The Yankees hating the wall so much makes me love the wall that much more," another MLB fan said.

"We should build it even higher every time a Yankees player complains," an Orioles fan said.

The Orioles altered their left-field wall in an effort to keep more balls in play. It's approximately 30 feet deeper and five feet taller than the original, per The Baltimore Sun.

We'll see if Judge can conquer Camden Yards' left-field wall tonight.