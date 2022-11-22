MLB World Reacts To Aaron Judge Free Agency Visit

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Aaron Judge is back in the Bay Area for Thanksgiving, and is reportedly about to take his first free agent visit.

Video of Judge in San Francisco has been surfacing Monday night. The slugging outfielder coyly said in the clip he was "just visiting some family and friends," but when asked if he had other plans admitted he's "got something."

The Giants have long been thought to be the most likely option for Judge should he leave New York, so it's no surprise tonight's sighting has elicited a mix of reactions.

"So Aaron Judge is watching the 49ers in San Francisco right now, that's cool!" joked 49ers beat writer David Lombardi.

"Lock him in a room and don’t let him leave until a deal is signed," said FanSided's Giants editor Jeff Young.

"Aaron Judge was always meeting with the SF Giants and always having his holidays based in that part of the country.. needs for clicks part of the year #MLB #MEDIA," said NY sports Twitter personality Incarcerated Bob, who is a Yankee fan.

"Yankees Twitter about to panic," tweeted The Prospect Times.

"HEY BABY WE LOVE U," added the McCovey Chronicles, SB Nation's Giants blog.

The Yankees are said to have made Judge a "significant" offer recently. Now, he's back in his home base about to visit the Giants.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have also been mentioned for the 2022 AL MVP.

Buckle up.