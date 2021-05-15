MLB World Reacts To Albert Pujols Signing With Dodgers

Last week, the Los Angeles Angels shocked the Major League Baseball world with their decision on Albert Pujols.

The 10-time All-Star was designated for assignment by the Angels, meaning he was on the open market. He cleared waivers just a few days later and became a free agent capable of signing anywhere.

The two initial favorites were the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox. St. Louis was Pujols’ longtime team, while the White Sox manager is Tony La Russa – Pujols’ former manager with the Cardinals.

In the end, though, Pujols shocked the MLB world with his decision. On Saturday afternoon, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reported the future Hall of Famer signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Needless to say, the baseball world was surprised.

Immediate takeaways from Albert Pujols signing with #Dodgers ‣ Shocked. Holy shit

‣ Bat off the bench, allows minor-leaguers to stay in minors

‣ Great veteran locker room presence

‣ He'll need a new number, because 5 is taken

‣ Holy shit — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 15, 2021

*Albert Pujols to the Dodgers* Dodger fans: pic.twitter.com/GXY8tIN0Ly — Pantone 294 (@Pantone294) May 15, 2021

For Pujols, signing with the Dodgers obviously means remaining in the big leagues. However, it will also give him a chance to potentially play for a World Series.

While the Dodgers have struggled in recent weeks, they are still considered a favorite in the National League.

Although his numbers have trailed off in recent years, he’s still a guaranteed Hall of Famer. For his career he owns a .298 batting average, 667 home runs and 2,112 RBI.