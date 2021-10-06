On Tuesday night, postseason baseball officially kicked off with the best rivalry the sport has to offer.

The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a win-or-go-home contest. The winner, of course, advances in the playoffs while the loser will take a few months to think about what went wrong.

Before the game started, fans learned that former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez was on the call for ESPN. A quick look on social media will tell you that fans aren’t exactly thrilled with the selection.

“Boy, I gotta tell ya, Alex Rodriguez on the call for a do-or-die Yankees-Red Sox Playoff game is really something else,” one fan said.

“Debating flipping to the Statcast broadcast. It’s a tough one for me, I can’t tell what I hate more – Alex Rodriguez or math,” said another fan.

One fan even suggested they would rather mute the TV than listen to A-Rod on the call tonight.

“Alex Rodriguez doing color for a Yankees/Sox game? Looks like the TV is going on mute,” the fan said.

As for the actual game, Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton hit what looked to be a bomb over the Green Monster only for the ball to hit halfway up the wall. After failing to capitalize with a runner in scoring position, things only got worse for the Yankees.

Xander Bogaerts hit a shot to deep center to give Boston a 2-0 lead after the first inning.