MLB World Reacts To All-Star Game Rule Change

Twenty years ago, the MLB All-Star Game ended in a tie. Two decades later, they're implementing a fun solution to avoid another one.

As revealed Monday night, the winner will be determined by a three-on-three Home Run Derby if the Midsummer Classic remains tied after nine innings.

Ty France, Julio Rodriguez, and Kyle Tucker would reportedly represent the American League against a fearsome National League trio of Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Ronald Acuna Jr..

Fans are loving the new wrinkle. In fact, Tuesday night could draw a repeat of the 2021 NFL season's final game with fans actually rooting for a tie.

Some fans have even gone a step further to suggest enacting this change for actual games in the regular season.

After the infamous 2002 tie, MLB had the All-Star Game determine home-field advantage in the World Series. Rather than adding stakes to an exhibition game, a bonus Home Run Derby settles a definitive winner in a creative and exciting way.

This tiebreaker will only occur if the AL and NL stay in a stalemate through nine innings, but the regularly scheduled Home Run Derby is taking place Monday night on ESPN.,