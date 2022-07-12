MLB World Reacts To All-Star Game Strike Threat News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 04: Members of the military hold an American Flag on the field during the National Anthem before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles later this month.

However, Dodger Stadium workers are reportedly threatening to strike for the game.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Of the food and beverage workers at Dodger Stadium, 99% voted Sunday to authorize a strike, Unite Here spokeswoman Maria Hernandez said in a statement. The strike could begin “at any time,” according to the statement. The Dodger Stadium All-Star festivities begin Saturday with the Futures Game, followed by the home run derby Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

A concession worker strike could certainly throw a big wrench into the MLB All-Star Game plans.

"I will always support workers over capital and hope the strikers get improved working conditions against Levy," one fan tweeted.

"Looks like they're gonna have to trade Betts and Freeman to pay the workers," another fan wrote.

"PSA: If they strike and you watch the game, you're crossing a picket line. We don't cross picket lines," another fan said.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night, July 19.