MLB World Reacts To Angel Hernandez's Controversial Ruling

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 02: Third base umpire Angel Hernandez #55 looks on in the first inning of the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Another week, another controversial ruling by veteran MLB umpire Angel Hernandez.

Sunday night, Padres third baseman Manny Machado was hit by a pitch. However, Hernandez, the first base umpire, ruled that Machado attempted to swing on the pitch, making him out.

Machado was not happy.

Hernandez is now trending on social media for the ruling, though many seem to believe that his call was right.

"Omg Angel Hernandez made a good call as he calls Machado out on this swing," one fan tweeted.

"Angel Hernandez trending for getting a call right is peak Angel Hernandez," another fan added.

Machado, meanwhile, was pretty furious.

The Mets are leading the Padres, 6-1, late in the game on Sunday night.

It's airing on ESPN.