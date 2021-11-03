MLB World Reacts To Atlanta Braves Winning The World Series

On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros hosted the Atlanta Braves for what they hoped wouldn’t be the last game of the World Series.

Unfortunately for Astros fans it didn’t quite work out like that. After putting on an offensive display in Game 5 with nine runs, the Astros’ bats fell silent on Tuesday night thanks to a masterful display from Braves pitcher Max Fried.

It was all Braves on Tuesday night as Jorge Soler got the party started with a three-run bomb in the top of the third inning. The baseball world couldn’t believe how far the ball traveled.

Check it out.

SOLER HAS LEFT THE BUILDING. pic.twitter.com/IOc5wXreRb — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2021

Dansby Swanson added a two-run blast and then Freddie Freeman got in on the act with a solo shot to give the Braves a 7-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning.

FINAL: Atlanta 7, Houston 0 For the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series champions. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 3, 2021

That was all the team needed as Fried and the bullpen took care of business on the mound. After giving up nine runs in Game 5, the Braves blanked the Astros in Game 6, giving Atlanta its first World Series victory in over 25 years.

It was a fitting night for the Braves to win with John Smoltz – who pitched for the last Braves team to win the title – to be on the call for tonight’s World Series win.

After sitting under .500 at the All-Star break, it looked like the Braves might not even make the playoffs. Three months later, they won it all.