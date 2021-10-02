MLB World Reacts To Big San Diego Padres News

It appears the Jayce Tingler era for the San Diego Padres is about to come to an end. Per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to relieve Tingler of his managerial duties once this season is over.

“Jayce Tingler will be relieved of managerial duties by the Padres,” Heyman said. “Tingler is a solid baseball man who did a good job last season. But considering the team’s lofty expectations and late-season collapse, this news was expected.”

Tingler will finish his tenure as the Padres’ manager with a winning record. However, the Padres expected to be more than just an average team. With the amount of stars on their roster, they wanted to be competing for a World Series this year.

While there’s no denying that San Diego could use an upgrade at manager, the front office’s decision to move on from Tingler has received mixed reviews.

Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is clearly upset with San Diego’s decision. He believes it’s unfair to place all the blame on Tingler, especially since the Padres dealt with a plethora of issues this year.

“Yup. All his fault. Roster was well constructed. Players all played up to or exceeded expectations. There were no significant injuries,” Van Gundy said sarcastically. “Let’s make sure the manger, and only the manager, is held accountable for the Padres’ disappointing season.”

Normally, the Padres would give their manager another year to work things out. That being said, the front office can’t really afford to enter next season with the same coaching staff and roster. There was just too much tension within that building.

“It was just a few years ago, SD had 3 straight 90-loss seasons,” Chris Rose said. “But it’s fair to say, this was the Padres most disheartening season ever.”

Besides, it sounds like there are plenty of analysts who are intrigued by the idea of the Padres bringing in a new face to lead their talented roster.

“Managers cannot win games, they can only lose them,” MLB analyst Ryan M. Spaeder tweeted. “He lost one too many.”

The Padres haven’t officially fired Tingler yet, so it’s possible the franchise has a change of heart.

For now, though, the MLB world should expect a shakeup at manager for San Diego.