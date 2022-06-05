MLB World Reacts To Bizarre Mets vs. Dodgers Situation

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to Game Three of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

If you fell asleep early on the East Coast last night, you missed some late-inning shenanigans in the Dodgers-Mets game.

With his team down 9-4 in the top of the ninth inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts tried to call on utility guy Zach McKinstry to pitch. While McKinstry can play all over the diamond, he's still a position player, meaning he can't come in to pitch unless LA is trailing by six or more runs.

Roberts' mistake caused a delay, after which relief pitcher Evan Phillips had to come into the game. Phillips threw a scoreless ninth, but the Mets still wound up winning 9-4.

After the game, Roberts took responsibility for the gaffe, which has earned him considerable scorn from baseball fans and analysts alike.

As for why he tried to insert a position player into the game in the first place, Roberts tried to explain himself to reporters.

"It's more of kind of looking at what you have, probability to win that game, to save an arm to win a series," Roberts said, via The Athletic. "Ideally, I would've like to have Evan for two (innings) tomorrow. I'm still trying to manage to win a series and not just keep the game close."

The Mets and Dodgers will conclude their four-game series this afternoon at Dodgers Stadium.