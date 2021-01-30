MLB World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Involving Nolan Arenado

After several months of rumors, Nolan Arenado was finally traded from the Colorado Rockies. On Friday night, the All-Star third baseman was shipped to the St. Louis Cardinals in the biggest deal of the offseason thus far.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first broke the news regarding the Arenado trade. In order to get this blockbuster deal done, Colorado had to cover a portion of the $199 million remaining on Arenado’s contract.

In return for sending Arenado to the Cardinals, the Rockies will receive a package that includes Luken Baker, Austin Gomber, Angel Rondon, Jhon Torres and Jake Woodford.

This trade will not be official until Arenado waives his no-trade clause, but that isn’t expected to hold up the deal. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that Arenado has been raving about the Cardinals for years.

As you’d expect, the baseball world is excited about Arenado’s fit with the rest of the Cardinals’ lineup.

“For several years, I thought Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt were the two most underrated stars in baseball,” MLB insider Mark Feinsand tweeted. “Now they’re likely going to be hitting next to each other in the Cardinals’ lineup.”

Over the course of his career with the Rockies, Arenado had a career .293 average, 235 home runs and 760 RBI. He’s an eight-time Gold Glove winner and five-time All-Star.

The Cardinals should be a serious threat to win the NL Central with Arenado on their roster.