MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 10: A general view of the Angels logo on a ribbon board during a summer workout in preparation for a shortened MLB season during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Angel Stadium in Los Anaheim, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team.

Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003.

"It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," Moreno said. "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an affordable and family-friendly ballpark experience while fielding competitive lineups which included some of the game's all-time greatest players."

"Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time. Throughout this process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players and business partners."

Angels fans couldn't contain their excitement over this announcement. The majority of the fan base has been asking for Moreno to consider selling the team.

The Angels have two of the biggest names in baseball on their roster in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. And yet, they own a disappointing 52-70 record.

The last time the Angels made the playoffs was in 2014. They lost in the ALDS to the Kansas City Royals.

Perhaps a new ownership group is exactly what the Angels need to get back on the right track.