MLB World Reacts To Cal Ripken’s Honest Admission

On Tuesday night, the Hall of Fame voting for the 2022 class will be revealed. In honor of this special day, Cal Ripken Jr. named a player the MLB has “shortchanged” in balloting.

Ripken made it known that he believes Don Mattingly should be in the Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, the former MVP missed out on this incredible achievement.

Mattingly was an extremely popular player during his day. As a result, there are plenty of fans who agree with Ripken’s take.

“He isn’t wrong! Cal’s words are to be respected and if he says this, he is feeling what many of us feel,” one fan replied. “Donnie is a HOFer, as is Munson and Nettles!”

“That’s the truth,” another MLB fan said. “Donnie belongs in the Hall of Fame.”

Obviously, there are some fans who don’t agree with this admission from Ripken.

“I think there’s a case to be made here, but I think a ton of other guys should be in well before him who haven’t made/didn’t make it before falling off the ballot,” a fan said in response to Ripken’s admission.

“My favorite player ever, but no,” a second fan said.

Mattingly finished his MLB career with a .307 batting average, 222 home runs and 1099 RBI. He was a nine-time Gold Glove winner and three-time Silver Slugger.

Do you think Mattingly should’ve made the Hall of Fame?