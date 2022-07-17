MLB World Reacts To Chris Sale's Gross Injury

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Chris Sale's horrible luck continues.

In just his second MLB start of the season after returning from a fractured rib cage, the Boston Red Sox southpaw appeared to suffer another significant injury.

During the first inning of Sunday's game against the New York Yankees, Sale got hit hard by an Aaron Hicks comebacker. He immediately left the game with what appeared to be a broken pinkie finger on his pitching hand.

It didn't take a doctor to realize the gruesome injury looked serious. Viewers lamented Sale's poor fortune in what was just his 11th outing over the last three seasons.

Sale made seven straight All-Star appearances from 2012 to 2018, finishing no lower than sixth in the Cy Young Award voting. Yet the ace has since struggled to stay on the mound.

He missed all of 2020 recovering from Tommy John surgery. After returning late in 2021, he was sidelined with a rib injury shortly before beginning the 2022 campaign.

Sale will likely require another lengthy absence as the Red Sox look to stay in the AL playoff picture. They entered Sunday one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot.