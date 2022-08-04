MLB World Reacts To Concerning Clayton Kershaw News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 13: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of the game at Target Field on April 13, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw has enjoyed a stellar season thus far for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the lefty pitcher exited today's start early with an apparent injury.

Kershaw motioned to the dugout after a few warmup tosses before the bottom of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants. After indicating something wasn't right, he was removed from the game.

Given Kershaw's injury history, it's no surprise Dodger fans are worried about what might have happened.

Kershaw entered today 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts this season. Last month, he earned his ninth NL All-Star selection.

Before leaving the field this afternoon, Kershaw threw 66 pitches against the Giants, striking out four, walking one and surrendering a two-run home run to San Francisco's J.D. Davis.

We should get an update on the 34-year-old lefty after the game.