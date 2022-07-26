MLB World Reacts To Concerning Giancarlo Stanton News

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees flips the bat after his third-inning, two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The home run was Stanton's 300th in the Major Leagues. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Before the Subway Series officially begins this Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees had unfortunate news to share regarding Giancarlo Stanton's status.

Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left Achilles tendinitis. However, he'll most likely miss more than just 10 days.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the initial timeframe for Stanton is 2-3 weeks. That's considered a "loose estimate."

Obviously, this isn't great news for the Yankees. Stanton has been a huge reason for their success this season, batting .228 with 24 home runs and 61 RBIs.

Fans are worried that Stanton's Achilles injury could linger for a while, which wouldn't be ideal since this team is poised to make a playoff run.

With the MLB trade deadline set for Aug. 2, Stanton's injury may force the Yankees' hand.

Prior to Stanton's injury, the Yankees were in the market for another outfielder. Now that he's out for at least two weeks, the Bronx Bombers may need to acquire an extra bat for the final stretch of the regular season.

The Yankees own a 66-31 record heading into the Subway Series.