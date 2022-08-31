MLB World Reacts To Concerning Tony La Russa News

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

It was announced Wednesday that Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely due to medical reasons.

La Russa will undergo further testing to determine what's plaguing him.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will be the interim manager for the White Sox during La Russa's absence.

"We are going to keep him [La Russa] in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine," Cairo said, via ESPN.

While baseball fans wish La Russa all the best when it comes to his health, they wouldn't mind if he permanently moves on from the White Sox.

To be fair, La Russa is going to be 78 years old in October. At some point, he should think about enjoying retirement.

Of course, there are some conspiracy theorists who believe the White Sox aren't telling the truth about La Russa.

La Russa was named the manager of the White Sox prior to 2021 season. He led the ballclub to the American League Division Series last year.

The White Sox enter this Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals with a mediocre 63-66 record.