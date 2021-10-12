The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Controversial Call During Braves, Brewers Game

A picture of Truist Park, home to the Atlanta Braves, before Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 11: Pre-game ceromonies prior to the Game 3 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers on October 11, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A seemingly horrendous call was just made during Braves-Brewers NLDS Game 4 on Tuesday night.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Braves outfielder Adam Duvall popped one up in foul territory. Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez tracked it down to the left side of home plate.

The ball landed right in Narvaez’s glove before it popped out in the direction of third baseman Luis Urias. Urias made a diving attempt to catch the ball which at first glance appeared successful. Upon closer review, it clearly hit the dirt.

The umpire called it an out before sending a video of the play to MLB’s replay headquarters to be reviewed. New York almost immediately told the umpiring crew that infield plays are not reviewable. The out call wasn’t changed as a result.

That’s about as bad as calls can get.

Unfortunately, this is yet another absurd replay rule Major League Baseball has in place. Infield catches are not reviewable.

Regardless, Braves fans aren’t happy, as they shouldn’t be.

Even your generic baseball fans are calling out Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball for an absurd replay-review rule in place.

If basic catch/no catch plays can’t be reviewed, then what’s the point of the replay system?

The MLB needs to catch up with the times and move out of the prehistoric era. The replay system is supposed to help the game, not hurt it.

The good news is the Braves still took advantage of the inning, scoring two runs to tie the game. It might have been more had Duvall not gotten called out.

Catch the rest of Game 4 of the NLDS right now on TBS.

