MLB World Reacts To Controversial Call During Braves, Brewers Game

A seemingly horrendous call was just made during Braves-Brewers NLDS Game 4 on Tuesday night.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Braves outfielder Adam Duvall popped one up in foul territory. Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez tracked it down to the left side of home plate.

The ball landed right in Narvaez’s glove before it popped out in the direction of third baseman Luis Urias. Urias made a diving attempt to catch the ball which at first glance appeared successful. Upon closer review, it clearly hit the dirt.

The umpire called it an out before sending a video of the play to MLB’s replay headquarters to be reviewed. New York almost immediately told the umpiring crew that infield plays are not reviewable. The out call wasn’t changed as a result.

Ruled a catch pic.twitter.com/DL4MWrdusW — IKE Brewers Podcast (@IKE_Brewers) October 12, 2021

That’s about as bad as calls can get.

Unfortunately, this is yet another absurd replay rule Major League Baseball has in place. Infield catches are not reviewable.

Clarification on the earlier ruling: a catch/no-catch like that is reviewable on outfield play but not on an infield play. So the umps didn't know the rule before they made the call to NY and were told it's not reviewable. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) October 12, 2021

Regardless, Braves fans aren’t happy, as they shouldn’t be.

Even your generic baseball fans are calling out Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball for an absurd replay-review rule in place.

Wait, they ruled this a catch after replay? What a debacle. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) October 12, 2021

Wait wait wait…They called that a catch?!? — Tucker Davidson (@tucktuck6) October 12, 2021

Yeah like if that play is not reviewable. Just kill the replay system. I’m honestly fine with bad calls — Garrett Spain (@BravesMILB) October 12, 2021

Baseball's review system is antiquated and occasionally infuriating, but at least the rules about what is or is not reviewable also make no sense. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) October 12, 2021

I’m just glad we needed a 5 minute review to determine the play was “not reviewable.” Big time “explain the infield fly rule to Atlanta fans” energy https://t.co/LI8QCOUYtI — Neil W. Blackmon (@nwblackmon) October 12, 2021

If basic catch/no catch plays can’t be reviewed, then what’s the point of the replay system?

The MLB needs to catch up with the times and move out of the prehistoric era. The replay system is supposed to help the game, not hurt it.

The good news is the Braves still took advantage of the inning, scoring two runs to tie the game. It might have been more had Duvall not gotten called out.

Catch the rest of Game 4 of the NLDS right now on TBS.